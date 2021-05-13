Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $475.59. 27,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.