ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

In other news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ADT by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,725 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ADT by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ADT by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,001 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.