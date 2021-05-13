ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,858 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 145,697 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ADT by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,215 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADT by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,639 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 587,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.