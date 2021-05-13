Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

