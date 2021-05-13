AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

