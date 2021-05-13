AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5,459.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000.

Shares of FAAR opened at $30.84 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

