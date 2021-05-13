Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 2,311,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,175. The firm has a market cap of $244.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

