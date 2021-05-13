Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 233.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $880,605.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 59.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00088033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $532.19 or 0.01063301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00111015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

