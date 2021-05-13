Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $111.12 million and approximately $29.54 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 5,871.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013475 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,402,890 coins and its circulating supply is 336,581,946 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

