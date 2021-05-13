Aew Capital Management L P Has $70.22 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,400 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $70,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,719. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

