Aew Capital Management L P Sells 9,350 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 3.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.18% of Equinix worth $106,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $4,757,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.21.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $708.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.