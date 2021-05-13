Aew Capital Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $36,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,585. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

