AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,131. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

