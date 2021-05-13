AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $8.63 on Thursday, hitting $333.67. 1,522,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.92. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

