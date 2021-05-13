AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.74. The company had a trading volume of 211,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average is $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $282.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

