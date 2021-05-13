agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $31.11 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

