agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of AGL opened at $31.11 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

