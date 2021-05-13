Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of AGIO opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.