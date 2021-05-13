Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APD. Barclays downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

