Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €135.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €96.56 ($113.60) on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.88.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

