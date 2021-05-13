Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0430

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $123.28 million and approximately $32.31 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01093213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00111113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,865,244,089 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.