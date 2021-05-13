Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA traded up $5.85 on Thursday, reaching $308.11. 1,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,780. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.23. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.52.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

