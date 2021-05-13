Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 970 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 108,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.