Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for about 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL stock traded down $12.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,154. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

