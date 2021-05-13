Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.87. The stock had a trading volume of 98,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

