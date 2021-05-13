Alamar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MSCI by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $12.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $460.18. The stock had a trading volume of 419,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,438. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.93 and its 200-day moving average is $425.85. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

