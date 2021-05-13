Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

NYSE ALG traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $155.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.