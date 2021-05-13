Alan S. Henricks Sells 1,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roku stock opened at $308.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.72 and its 200-day moving average is $345.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

