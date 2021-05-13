Albemarle Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

