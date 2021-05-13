Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $134.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.52.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

