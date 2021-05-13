Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $191.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $154.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.60. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

