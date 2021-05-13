Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

ALBO stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

