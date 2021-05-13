Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

ALBO opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

