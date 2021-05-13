Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) Trading Up 111.5%

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) shares were up 111.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 5,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 63,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp.

