Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.82, but opened at $31.10. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 30 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $535.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

