Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.82, but opened at $31.10. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 30 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $535.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

