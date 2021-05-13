Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.52.

BABA stock traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

