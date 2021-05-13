Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.52.

NYSE BABA traded down $13.82 on Thursday, reaching $206.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,502,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.45. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

