Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.