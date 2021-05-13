Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Sells $3,313,500.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alkermes by 38.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

