Allan C. Silber Sells 9,033 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $3,564.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.