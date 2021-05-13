Alliance Global Partners Raises Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target to $15.25

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

