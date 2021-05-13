Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

