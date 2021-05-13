Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 1,167 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

IEFA stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

