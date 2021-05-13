Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 81,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

