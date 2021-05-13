AllSafe Price Hits $0.0410 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $374,971.62 and approximately $147.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00077217 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001160 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

