Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,235.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,951.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

