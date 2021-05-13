Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 193,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

