Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.31

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.31 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 27288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -286.37, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

