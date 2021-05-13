Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ALS traded down C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.65. 164,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,676. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.78 and a 1 year high of C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

