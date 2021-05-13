Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.